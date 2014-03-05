FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kasikornbank cuts 2014 loan growth target to 7-8 pct
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Kasikornbank cuts 2014 loan growth target to 7-8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kasikornbank Pcl :

* The bank lowered its 2014 loan growth target to 7-8 percent as it cut its GDP growth for the year to 3 percent due to the political impact on the domestic economy, President Preedee Daochai told reporters.

* That compared with its previous loan growth target of 9-11 percent for the year and a 2014 GDP growth forecast of more than 5 percent.

* It maintained a target to keep non-performing loans at up to 2.2 percent of total loans. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.