Thai Kasikornbank sees higher 2014 loan growth of 9-11 pct

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank said on Thursday it expected the strong economy to boost loan growth next year to 9-11 percent compared to more than 9 percent in 2013.

The bank’s 2014 net interest margin is expected to be stable at 3.4-3.6 percent, while non-performing loans would be at around 2 percent of total at the end of this year, President Teeranun Srihong told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)