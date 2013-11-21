FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Kasikornbank sees higher 2014 loan growth of 9-11 pct
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 4:52 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank sees higher 2014 loan growth of 9-11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank said on Thursday it expected the strong economy to boost loan growth next year to 9-11 percent compared to more than 9 percent in 2013.

The bank’s 2014 net interest margin is expected to be stable at 3.4-3.6 percent, while non-performing loans would be at around 2 percent of total at the end of this year, President Teeranun Srihong told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
