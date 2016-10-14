BANGKOK Oct 14 Thailand's cabinet declared a government holiday on Friday for mourning King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died the previous day, a cabinet spokeswoman told Reuters.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand however said it and other financial institutions would be operating as normal. The stock market opens at 10 a.m. (0300 GMT).

(Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Robert Birsel, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)