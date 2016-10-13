FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Thai PM urges vigilance on security, economic stability
October 13, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

Thai PM urges vigilance on security, economic stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's prime minister urged vigilance on Thursday to maintain security and asked businesses to keep investing and stock market investors to maintain their holdings after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

"Everyone will need to be alert in every region and throughout the country to ensure safety," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a televised statement, adding that national security was a top priority.

"On the economic side, whether it's the stock market, trade, investment and business sector, please don't stop," he said.

He warned against any attempt to "dump" shares on the stock market. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
