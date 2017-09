March 14 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank :

* The bank has cut its 2014 loan growth target to 4.5 percent from 7-10 percent, citing a slowdown in domestic economy and delays in the government’s infrastructure projects, President Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)