Krung Thai Bank Q2 net profit down 13.5 pct, misses forecasts
July 23, 2013 / 10:24 AM / in 4 years

Krung Thai Bank Q2 net profit down 13.5 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 13.5 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to higher provisions, which offset a rise in loans to business and retail clients plus higher fee income.

The state-controlled bank posted a net profit of 6.43 billion baht ($206.85 million) for April-June, down from 7.44 billion a year earlier, and missed the 9 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

Profit before provisions was 12.23 billion baht, up 10.2 percent from the same period of 2012, it said in a statement.

The country’s biggest state bank is expected to suffer in coming months from a possible delay in government infrastructure investment. ($1 = 31.0850 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

