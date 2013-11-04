Krung Thai Bank says loan growth to beat target in 2013

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its 2013 loan growth will rise 10 percent this year, higher than its target of 7.5 percent, due to strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses and corporations.

Loan demand should also come from the retail segment, the bank’s president, Vorapak Tanyawong, told reporters.

The state-controlled bank reported only a small rise in third-quarter net profit due to loan-loss provisions. At the end of the third quarter, its loans grew 10 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)