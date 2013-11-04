FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Krung Thai Bank says loan growth to beat target in 2013
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Krung Thai Bank says loan growth to beat target in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its 2013 loan growth will rise 10 percent this year, higher than its target of 7.5 percent, due to strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses and corporations.

Loan demand should also come from the retail segment, the bank’s president, Vorapak Tanyawong, told reporters.

The state-controlled bank reported only a small rise in third-quarter net profit due to loan-loss provisions. At the end of the third quarter, its loans grew 10 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.