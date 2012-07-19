FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Krung Thai Bank Q2 profit up 40 pct, beats forecasts
July 19, 2012 / 10:09 AM / in 5 years

Krung Thai Bank Q2 profit up 40 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a better-than-expected 40 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday thanks to higher net interest income and lower tax costs.

The state-owned bank posted an April-June net profit of 7.34 billion baht ($231 million), u p from 5 .24 b illion a year earlier. It was expected to show a net profit of 6. 59 b i llion baht, according to 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

The government owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank through the Financial Institutions Development Fund. ($1 = 30.72 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

