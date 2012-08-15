FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai state fund to take up Krung Thai Bank rights issue
August 15, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Thai state fund to take up Krung Thai Bank rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A Thai state fund that owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank said on Wednesday it would spend 19 billion baht ($605 million) to fully subscribe to the lender’s $1.12 billion rights issue.

“The FIDF board has agreed to subscribe to the new shares of Krung Thai Bank, on which we expect to spend around 19 billion baht,” Povongtip Poramapojn, senior director at the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a unit of the central bank, told Reuters.

Krung Thai Bank plans to sell up to 2.79 billion new shares at 12.60 baht per share, a 26 percent discount to the close of 17 baht last Thursday, when the issue was announced.

On Wednesday, Krung Thai shares closed down 1.8 percent at 16.50 baht, while the broad index was barely changed. ($1 = 31.4200 Thai baht) (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

