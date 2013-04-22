FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Krung Thai Bank Q1 up 34 pct, below forecast
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Krung Thai Bank Q1 up 34 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, due to rising loan growth, higher fee income and dividends from the state Vayupak fund.

The state-controlled bank posted net profit of 8.51 billion baht ($297 million) for January through March, up from 6.34 billion a year earlier, though it missed the 9.3 billion baht average forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 28.65 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.