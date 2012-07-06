Krung Thai Bank to raise 2012 loan growth target

BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest bank, Krung Thai Bank Pcl, said on Friday it delivered loan growth higher than its annual target of 7 percent in the first six months of 2012 and said it would raise its target for the full year.

However, loan growth in the second half would not be as good as the first half’s because of debt problems in Europe and domestic political uncertainty, President Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.