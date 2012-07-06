FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Krung Thai Bank to raise 2012 loan growth target
July 6, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Krung Thai Bank to raise 2012 loan growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest bank, Krung Thai Bank Pcl, said on Friday it delivered loan growth higher than its annual target of 7 percent in the first six months of 2012 and said it would raise its target for the full year.

However, loan growth in the second half would not be as good as the first half’s because of debt problems in Europe and domestic political uncertainty, President Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by xxx

