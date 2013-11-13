Krung Thai Bank aims to double net profit by 2016

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it is aiming for a net profit of 60 billion baht ($1.9 billion) by 2016, more than double the 23.5 billion baht earned in 2012 due to continued loan growth.

The state-controlled bank is aiming for 2014 loan growth of 7.5 percent, or 1.5 times the country’s economic growth rate, versus more than 10 percent this year, President Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters.

“We have worked on this target with our employees. Within the next three years, we are aiming for net profit of 60 billion baht,” Vorapak said, adding the bank would add customers from small and medium-sized businesses and the retail segment.

The bank is expected to report a net profit of 31 billion baht for 2013, according to ThomsonReuters StarMine. Its nine-month net profit rose 40 percent to 22.7 billion baht.

($1 = 31.6250 Thai baht)