Thai Land & Houses wants to buy assets in U.S.
August 30, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Thai Land & Houses wants to buy assets in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s biggest housing develper, Land and Houses Pcl, said on Thursday it aimed to buy property assets in San Francisco in the United States later this year to tap growth opportunities there.

“We are in the process of setting up a company in the U.S. with registered capital of $20 million. We aim to invest in properties for rental and the acquisition should be completed by the end of this year,” Senior Executive Vice-President Adisorn Thananun-narapool told reporters.

The top home builder also expected 2012 revenue to exceed its target of 20 billion baht ($638 million), he said.

The company planned to launch new 15 housing projects with a combined value of 31.5 billion baht, of which seven would be launched in the second half, he said. ($1 = 31.34 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

