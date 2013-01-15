FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Land & Houses aims for 2013 presales growth of 19.5 pct
January 15, 2013 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Land & Houses aims for 2013 presales growth of 19.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, first and second paragraph to 2013 presales instead of revenue)

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s biggest housing developer, Land and Houses Pcl, said on Tuesday it expected 2013 presales of 30 billion baht ($992.39 million), up 19.5 percent from last year thanks to its new housing projects.

Estimated 2012 presales was 25.1 billion baht, the company said in a statement.

Land & Houses, 15.3 percent owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, planned to launch 24 new projects with combined value of 43.3 billion baht in 2013, the statement said.

It planned to spend at least 10 billion baht this year, mostly for land purchases, it said, and planned to sell at least 6 billion baht in bonds this year and set up a property fund in the second half of 2013.

$1 = 30.23 baht Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
