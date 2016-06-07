FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Thai cabinet approves land, buildings tax bill
June 7, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Thai cabinet approves land, buildings tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a land and buildings tax bill as part of reforms to boost revenue, but it still needs parliamentary approval.

The bill is expected to become law in 2017 and bring in 64.3 billion baht ($1.82 billion) in the first year, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

It sets a ceiling rate at 0.2 percent of the appraisal value of land used for agriculture, 0.5 percent for residences, 2 percent for commercial use and 5 percent for undeveloped land.

Land used for agriculture and main homes worth more than 50 million baht ($1.42 million) would be taxed on the amount exceeding that figure.

$1 = 35.27 baht Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Nick Macfie

