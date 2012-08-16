FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Work under way at Xayaburi dam in Laos -project leader
August 16, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

Work under way at Xayaburi dam in Laos -project leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Ch Karnchang Pcl said on Thursday that work was under way at the controversial $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam project and the builder expected to begin construction of a reservoir at the site in late 2012.

“We are still working on the project. We haven’t received a formal letter from the Lao government that we should suspend or put the project on hold,” Chief Executive Officer Plew Trivisvavet told reporters.

“We have entered the area for some relocation work and to prepare for the construction of the reservoir,” he said.

The company planned to book revenue of about 4 billion baht from the project this year, Plew said.

Ch Karnchang is the main contractor for the Xayaburi hydropower dam on the Mekong River.

In July, Laos said work on the dam had been suspended pending further study after requests from neighbouring countries and environmental groups. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

