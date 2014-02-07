BRIEF-LH Financial Group's bank seeks strategic partner this year

LH Financial Group Pcl :

* Land and Houses Retail bank, a wholly owned unit of LH Financial Group, is in talks with a potential strategic partner in Asia for possible business cooperation as the bank plans to expand overseas, bank president Ratt Phahijphand said.

* The bank expects to engage a strategic partner by the end of the year, which would mainly bring business expertise to the group, he said.

* The group plans to launch a brokerage business in the third quarter, he said.

* Shares of LH Financial Group rose 1.6 percent to 1.24 baht on Friday.