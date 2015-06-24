FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Loxley, China Telecom unit to jointly seek TOT partnership
#Communications Equipment
June 24, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Thailand's Loxley, China Telecom unit to jointly seek TOT partnership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Loxley PCL said on Wednesday its unit Loxley Wireless Co Ltd had signed a memorandum of understanding with a unit of China Telecom to jointly propose to be a strategic partner of state-run telecoms firm TOT.

China Telecom Global aims to help TOT to develop and upgrade 4G-LTE wireless telecoms and high-speed internet networks. The group has submitted their proposal to TOT for consideration, the Thai company said in a statement.

Loxley has already provided 3G mobile services under the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) model on behalf of TOT. MVNO provides services but does not have its own mobile network.

TOT is among major state enterprises undergoing business restructuring after the military seized power in May 2014.

It is expected to choose a strategic partner to help improve its financial position by the end of August.

Local media reported companies proposing the partnership with TOT included Advanced Info Service Pcl, the country’s biggest mobile operator, True Corp and Samart Corp. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
