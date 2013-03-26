FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai stock exchange tightens trading rules to curb volatility
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Thai stock exchange tightens trading rules to curb volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - The Thai stock exchange is to raise minimum deposits for cash accounts used to trade in certain stocks to 20 percent of trading value from 15 percent in a bid to curb volatility, its president, Charamporn Jotikasthira, said on Tuesday.

The requirement is effective May 2, Charamporn told reporters after meeting with brokerage firms, which had agreed with the move.

The stock exchange has drawn up a list of stocks that have shown abnormal trading patterns. The new rule will apply to them.

Thailand’s main stock index fell 3 percent last Friday through psychological support at 1,500 to a seven-week low, partly due to worries about proposed increases to the required deposits. It rose 1.3 percent to 1,544.03 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Bangkok Bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.