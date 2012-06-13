Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 13

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1324.18 1.17% 15.250 USD/JPY JPY= 79.54 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6557 -- -0.008 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1608.79 -0.04% -0.710 US CRUDE CLc1 83.19 -0.16% -0.130 DOW JONES .DJI 12573.80 1.31% 162.57 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 113.81 1.73% 1.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on higher U.S. market, Europe worries cap SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thai stocks close higher; others slip STOCKS TO WATCH -- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL A construction firm specialising in piping fabrication and mechanical equipment installation plans to sell 78.25 million shares in an initial public offering on June 22 and June 25-26 in its listing on the Thai stock exchange on July 2, a source close to the deal told Reuters. The IPO price is expected to be set on June 20 or June 21. -- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL The utility firm told the exchange on Tuesday it completed the purchase of an additional 46 percent stake in Philippine power project Quezon Power Ltd Co., and a 100 percent ownership in Philippine power management firm InterGen Management Services Ltd for a combined $375 million. -- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL Siam Commercial Bank said on Tuesday it might raise its loan growth target for this year after strong loan growth in the first four months of the year, a company executive told reporters on Tuesday. -- SIAM CEMENT PCL Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday its subsidiary SCG Paper Pcl has signed a joint venture deal with subsidiaries of Japan's Nippon Paper Group for a new machine-glazed paper project worth 2.2 billion baht ($67 million). -- THAICOM PCL Telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said on Tuesday it expected to decide in one or two weeks on whether it would grant a licence for Thaicom's Thaicom 7 satellite. -- HOME PRODUCT CENTER PCL Thailand's biggest retailer of building materials said on Tuesday it had spent more than 320 million baht ($10.13 million) to open a new branch in the southern town of Hat yai which would help boost its revenue. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields > Bonds extend losses ahead of long-dated auctions > Euro stuck in range before Italian debt sale, Greek vote > Gold retains gains as Spain worries amount > Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.6 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)