FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 13
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 2:46 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
    	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------	
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500             .SPX        1324.18      1.17%     15.250
USD/JPY             JPY=        79.54          -0%      0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD    US10YT=RR   1.6557          --     -0.008	
SPOT GOLD           XAU=        1608.79      -0.04%    -0.710	
US CRUDE            CLc1        83.19        -0.16%    -0.130	
DOW JONES           .DJI        12573.80      1.31%    162.57
ASIA ADRS           .BKAS       113.81        1.73%      1.93	
 -------------------------------------------------------------  	
	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on higher U.S. market, Europe
worries cap 	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thai stocks close higher; others slip	
 	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    	
    -- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL	
    A construction firm specialising in piping fabrication and
mechanical equipment installation plans to sell 78.25 million
shares in an initial public offering on June 22 and June 25-26
in its listing on the Thai stock exchange on July 2, a
source close to the deal told Reuters.	
    The IPO price is expected to be set on June 20 or June 21.	
        	
    -- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL 	
    The utility firm told the exchange on Tuesday it completed
the purchase of an additional 46 percent stake in Philippine
power project Quezon Power Ltd Co., and a 100 percent ownership
in Philippine power management firm InterGen Management Services
Ltd for a combined $375 million. 	
    	
    -- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL 	
    Siam Commercial Bank said on Tuesday it might raise its loan
growth target for this year after strong loan growth in the
first four months of the year, a company executive told
reporters on Tuesday.	
       	
    -- SIAM CEMENT PCL 	
    Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday
its subsidiary SCG Paper Pcl has signed a joint venture deal
with subsidiaries of Japan's Nippon Paper Group for a new
machine-glazed paper project worth 2.2 billion baht ($67
million). 	
    	
    -- THAICOM PCL 	
    Telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and
Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said on Tuesday it expected
to decide in one or two weeks on whether it would grant a
licence for Thaicom's Thaicom 7 satellite. 	
    	
    -- HOME PRODUCT CENTER PCL 	
    Thailand's biggest retailer of building materials said on
Tuesday it had spent more than 320 million baht ($10.13 million)
to open a new branch in the southern town of Hat yai which would
help boost its revenue.	
    	
    MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields            	
> Bonds extend losses ahead of long-dated auctions         	
> Euro stuck in range before Italian debt sale, Greek vote 	
> Gold retains gains as Spain worries amount              	
> Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade           	
> Thai press digest                                   
> Political risk box on Thailand                    
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    	
    Australia/NZ     
     	
    OTHER MARKETS	
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  	
    ADR Report    LME metals  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS	
    US 	
    Europe 	
    Asia   	
    	
    DIARIES & DATA	
    Thailand diary             	
    U.S. earnings diary            	
    European earnings diary    	
    Asia Macro                	
        	
    TOP NEWS	
    Front Page         Asian companies 	
    U.S. company News European companies 	
    Forex news          Global Economy 	
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 	
    Financials          General/political 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com	
($1 = 31.6 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.