Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 14
June 14, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
    	
    ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT -----------	
    	
                     INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
    S&P 500            .SPX        1314.88    -0.7%     -9.300	
    USD/JPY            JPY=        79.39      -0.04%    -0.030	
    10-YR US TSY YLD   US10YT=RR   1.608        --       0.009	
    SPOT GOLD          XAU=        1616.93    -0.01%    -0.150	
    US CRUDE           CLc1        82.58      -0.05%    -0.040	
    DOW JONES          .DJI        12496.38   -0.62%    -77.42	
    ASIA ADRS          .BKAS       112.96     -0.75%     -0.85	
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
              	
	
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on weak US data, wary before Italy
debt sale 	
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks dip on refiners; others mixed 	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    	
    - BEC WORLD PCL 	
    The broadcaster said it expected a recovery in the
advertising industry, hit by floods last year, and higher
advertising rates to give it a record net profit this year.
 	
    	
    - SHIN CORPORATION PCL, HEMARAJ LAND AND
DEVELOPMENT PCL 	
    Shares in telecom firm Shin and industrial estate developer
Hemaraj would be added to the SET 50 index starting
from July 1, the stock exchange said.  	
 
   MARKET NEWS
 >Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears         	
 >Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale         	
 >Euro buoyed by short-covering, Italy bond sale eyed    	
 >Gold steady on soft US data after 4 days of gains      	
 >Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed          	
 >Thai press digest                                  
 >Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    	
    Australia/NZ     
     	
    OTHER MARKETS	
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  	
    ADR Report    LME metals  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS	
    US 	
    Europe 	
    Asia   	
    	
    DIARIES & DATA	
    Thailand diary             	
    U.S. earnings diary            	
    European earnings diary    	
    Asia Macro                	
        	
    TOP NEWS	
    Front Page         Asian companies 	
    U.S. company News European companies 	
    Forex news          Global Economy 	
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 	
    Financials          General/political 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
