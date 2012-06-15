Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 15

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1329.1 1.08% 14.220 USD/JPY JPY= 79.45 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6351 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1622.16 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE CLc1 84.32 0.49% 0.410 DOW JONES .DJI 12651.91 1.24% 155.53 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 113.56 0.53% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up as central banks stand ready to act SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at one-week low, Manila rise ends STOCKS TO WATCH - PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said it plans to invest $2.6 billion in Southeast Asia over the next five years, mainly in Myanmar, and is on track to triple its production to 900,000 barrels per day by 2020. - THAI OIL PCL The country's biggest oil refiner said it aims to invest $1.84 billion in 2012-2016, mostly in the petrochemical business and expected a gross integrated margin, including its refinery and petrochemical businesses, of around $7-$8 a barrel in the second half. MARKET NEWS >Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act >Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale >Euro firm on hopes of central bank action, soft US data >Gold steady on weak US data; all eyes on Greece >Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)