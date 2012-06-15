FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 15
June 15, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
    	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------	
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
 S&P 500             .SPX        1329.1       1.08%    14.220	
 USD/JPY             JPY=        79.45        0.09%     0.070	
 10-YR US TSY YLD    US10YT=RR   1.6351          --    -0.007	
 SPOT GOLD           XAU=       1622.16      -0.01%    -0.140	
 US CRUDE            CLc1       84.32         0.49%     0.410	
 DOW JONES           .DJI       12651.91      1.24%    155.53	
 ASIA ADRS           .BKAS      113.56        0.53%      0.60	
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
                           	
 	
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up as central banks stand ready to
act 	
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at one-week low, Manila rise ends 	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
       	
    - PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 	
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said it plans to invest
$2.6 billion in Southeast Asia over the next five years, mainly
in Myanmar, and is on track to triple its production to 900,000
barrels per day by 2020. 	
    	
    - THAI OIL PCL 	
    The country's biggest oil refiner said it aims to invest
$1.84 billion in 2012-2016, mostly in the petrochemical business
and expected a gross integrated margin, including its refinery
and petrochemical businesses, of around $7-$8 a barrel in the
second half. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu
