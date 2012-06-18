Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 18

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ----------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1342.84 1.03% 13.740 USD/JPY JPY= 79.15 0.33% 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6453 -- 0.060 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1618.49 -0.57% -9.300 US CRUDE CLc1 85.01 1.17% 0.980 DOW JONES .DJI 12767.17 0.91% 115.26 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 115.37 1.59% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares jump in relief rally after Greek vote SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thai stocks lead gains on week STOCKS TO WATCH -- BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL The skytrain operator told Reuters its passenger numbers in May increased 23 percent to 508,757 per day from 415,202 a year earlier. MARKET NEWS > Futures rise after Greek election DJc1 NDc1 SPc1 > U.S. bonds slip after Greek pro-bailout victory > Euro reaches one-month high on Greek vote results > Gold snaps 6-day streak of gains after Greek vote > Oil rises as pro-bailout Greek parties set for majority > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)