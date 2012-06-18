FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 18
June 18, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
        
    ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT -----------
                      INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
    S&P 500             .SPX       1342.84      1.03%    13.740
    USD/JPY             JPY=       79.15        0.33%     0.260
    10-YR US TSY YLD    US10YT=RR  1.6453          --     0.060
    SPOT GOLD           XAU=       1618.49     -0.57%    -9.300
    US CRUDE            CLc1       85.01        1.17%     0.980
    DOW JONES           .DJI       12767.17     0.91%    115.26
    ASIA ADRS           .BKAS      115.37       1.59%      1.81
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares jump in relief rally after Greek
vote 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thai stocks lead gains on week 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL 
    The skytrain operator told Reuters its passenger numbers in
May increased 23 percent to 508,757 per day from 415,202 a year
earlier. 
      
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

