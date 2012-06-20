Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 20

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1357.98 0.98% 13.200 USD/JPY JPY= 79.08 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.606 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1619.39 0.17% 2.790 US CRUDE CLc1 83.94 -0.11% -0.090 DOW JONES .DJI 12837.33 0.75% 95.51 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 117.43 1.15% 1.33 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as investors bet Fed will ‘Twist’ again SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Spain’s debt woes cut volume

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- SAHAVIRIYA STEEL INDUSTRIES PCL

The steel firm expects to return to profit by the first quarter next year even as growing Chinese imports and softening steel prices continue to bite, the company’s President Win Viriyaprapaikit said.

-- JMT NETWORK SERVICES CO.

A subsidiary of listed handset retailer Jay Mart Pcl told Reuters it planned an initial public offering by the third quarter.

-- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL

A construction firm specialising in piping fabrication and mechanical equipment installation has set a price range on its initial public offering of 14.4 baht to 15.0 baht ($0.46-$0.48), a source close to the deal told Reuters.

The IPO price is expected to be set on June 20 or June 21.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St gets a lift from hopes for more Fed moves > Bonds slip as stock gains curb bid before Fed meeting > Euro gains vs US dollar as Fed decision awaited > Gold ticks up on Fed stimulus prospects > Brent crude dips as Iran, West plan July talks > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

Thailand diary

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.4 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)