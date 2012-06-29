FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 29
June 29, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1329.04     -0.21%    -2.810
 USD/JPY                          79.19       -0.28%    -0.220
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5785          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1555.19      0.29%     4.440
 US CRUDE                         78.41        0.93%     0.720
 DOW JONES                        12602.26    -0.20%    -24.75
 ASIA ADRS                        115.11       0.25%      0.29
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down on EU deadlock, awaiting US
reaction 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine
down 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    - PTT GROUP 
    Thailand's biggest energy firm is reviewing investment plans
worth billions of dollars for two refinery and petrochemical
units due to concerns about the impact of Europe's debt crisis
on the global economy, the chairman of the units
said. 
    
    - THANACHART CAPITAL PCL 
    Fitch Ratings has revised Thanachart Bank Pcl's and majority
shareholder Thanachart Capital's outlooks to negative from
stable and their ratings have been affirmed. 
    
    - PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Oil major Shell again extended a deadline for Cove
Energy shareholders to accept its offer, giving itself
more time to decide its next move as it vies with Thailand's PTT
Exploration and Production to acquire the explorer. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

