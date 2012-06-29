Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 29

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810 USD/JPY 79.19 -0.28% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5785 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1555.19 0.29% 4.440 US CRUDE 78.41 0.93% 0.720 DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75 ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down on EU deadlock, awaiting US reaction SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine down STOCKS TO WATCH - PTT GROUP Thailand's biggest energy firm is reviewing investment plans worth billions of dollars for two refinery and petrochemical units due to concerns about the impact of Europe's debt crisis on the global economy, the chairman of the units said. - THANACHART CAPITAL PCL Fitch Ratings has revised Thanachart Bank Pcl's and majority shareholder Thanachart Capital's outlooks to negative from stable and their ratings have been affirmed. - PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Oil major Shell again extended a deadline for Cove Energy shareholders to accept its offer, giving itself more time to decide its next move as it vies with Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production to acquire the explorer. MARKET NEWS > Wall St pares losses late, ends modestly lower > U.S. bonds rise with safety bid during EU summit > Euro, Aussie wilt on little progress at EU summit > Gold eyes longest monthly losing streak since 1997 > Oil heads for worst quarter since 2008 crisis > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)