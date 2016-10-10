FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
REFILE-Thai stock index falls 3.2 percent after palace statement on king's health
#Corrections News
October 10, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Thai stock index falls 3.2 percent after palace statement on king's health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix word in paragraph three)

BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock exchange fell 3.2 percent on Monday, a day after the palace said in a statement that 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej's health was in an unstable condition.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand suffered its biggest intraday decline in 27 days, or since Sept. 14. By 0316 GMT it was down 2.3 percent.

The Thai baht fell to as low as 35.065 to the dollar, the weakest since July 26.

Thailand's king, the world's longest reigning monarch, is in an unstable condition after receiving haemodialysis treatment, the palace said on Sunday.

News about the king is closely monitored in financial markets in Thailand, where King Bhumibol is widely revered and where he is seen as arbiter in politics. (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; and Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Kim Coghill)

