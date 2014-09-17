Thailand market regulator seeks strict monitoring of share-trading

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked stock market authorities and brokerage firms to strictly monitor trading in share markets, the regulator’s secretary general said on Wednesday.

Vorapol Socatiyanurak said he discussed the issue with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in a monthly meeting last week.

“I told the SET to strictly monitor the stock trading in both SET and MAI (Market of Alternative Investment) markets. I have given the same instruction to brokerage firms,” Vorapol told reporters.

The main SET index, which reflects movements of more than 500 listed stocks, has risen more than 20 percent this year, among outperformers in Southeast Asia.

The smaller bourse MAI index has almost doubled thus far in 2014. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)