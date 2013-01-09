FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Minor sees Chinese food ops in profit in 2013
January 9, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Minor sees Chinese food ops in profit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator Minor International Pcl said on Wednesday it expected its loss-making food operations in China to make a profit this year thanks to income from recently acquired restaurant chain Riverside & Courtyard.

Riverside, a barbecue fish specialist, is expected to post revenue of 1.2 billion baht ($39 million) this year, Chairman and Chief Executive William Heinecke told reporters.

The number of Minor’s food chain outlets is expected to rise to 2,400-2,500 over the next five years, versus 1,304 at the end of the third quarter of last year, Heinecke said

Minor runs Burger King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia and competes with the likes of Yum Brands Inc and Central Plaza Hotel Pcl.

On Tuesday, Corporate Chief Financial Officer Trithip Sivakriskul told Reuters Minor planned to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) through 2017 on expansion and acquisitions.

$1 = 30.46 Baht Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

