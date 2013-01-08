FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai food, hotel firm Minor plans $1.3 bln spend, overseas buys
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Thai food, hotel firm Minor plans $1.3 bln spend, overseas buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator Minor International Pcl, which runs Burger King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia, plans to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) through 2017 on expansion and acquisitions.

Minor, which competes with the likes of Yum Brands Inc and Central Plaza Hotel Pcl, expects to buy at least one food asset in China this year, Corporate Chief Financial Officer Trithip Sivakriskul said on Tuesday, without giving details. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.