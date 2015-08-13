FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai finmin says not worried about recent fund outflows
August 13, 2015

Thai finmin says not worried about recent fund outflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thai Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said on Thursday that recent fund outflows of stocks and bonds have been on a relatively smaller scale and were not a key concern.

Foreign investors had sold Thai stocks and bonds in the three months to August worth more than $1 billion, Sommai told reporters.

“The amount was not big. The selling has continued but in a smaller amount,” Sommai said. “The central bank governor said he can use existing measures to monitor.” (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Jacqueline Wong)

