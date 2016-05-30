FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand to auction petroleum concessions held by Chevron, PTTEP
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Thailand to auction petroleum concessions held by Chevron, PTTEP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government plans to put petroleum concessions held by Chevron Corp and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl up for auction, energy minister Anantaporn Kanjanarat said on Monday.

The auction for the petroleum contracts, which are due to expire in 2022-2023, is expected to be completed within one year from now, Anantaporn told reporters after a meeting with the country’s energy policy makers. He gave no details on when the auction would start.

If there are no interested bidders, the government will negotiate extensions of the concessions with the existing holders, the minister said. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.