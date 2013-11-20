Thai court rules against charter amendments

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that government efforts to amend the constitution were illegal but stopped short of dissolving the ruling Puea Thai Party and its coalition lawmakers who supported the amendments.

The court ruled 5 to 4 that the amendments violated the country’s charter.

The verdict could ease some tensions on the streets of Bangkok where thousands of demonstrators have gathered in recent weeks in an attempt to destabilise the government. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre. Editing by Jason Szep)