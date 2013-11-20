FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai court rules against charter amendments
November 20, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Thai court rules against charter amendments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that government efforts to amend the constitution were illegal but stopped short of dissolving the ruling Puea Thai Party and its coalition lawmakers who supported the amendments.

The court ruled 5 to 4 that the amendments violated the country’s charter.

The verdict could ease some tensions on the streets of Bangkok where thousands of demonstrators have gathered in recent weeks in an attempt to destabilise the government. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre. Editing by Jason Szep)

