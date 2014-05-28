FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Thai ministry says blocks Facebook to stem anti-coup criticism
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Thai ministry says blocks Facebook to stem anti-coup criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach alert)

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s information technology ministry blocked Facebook on Wednesday and planned to hold talks with other social networking sites to stem protests against the military government, a senior official said.

“We have blocked Facebook temporarily and tomorrow we will call a meeting with other social media, like Twitter and Instagram, to ask for cooperation from them,” Surachai Srisaracam, permanent secretary of the Information and Communications Technology Ministry, told Reuters.

“Right now there’s a campaign to ask for people to stage protests against the army so we need to ask for cooperation from social media to help us stop the spread of critical messages about the coup,” he said.

Print and broadcast media have already been instructed to refrain from critical reporting of the military’s May 22 takeover. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
