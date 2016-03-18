Thai junta says Senate proposal not designed to prolong military rule

BANGKOK, March 18 (Reuters) - A proposal by Thailand’s junta to make top military commanders members of the Senate is not designed to prolong its grip on power, a junta spokesman said on Friday.

The junta, or National Council for Peace and Order, which came to power after a May 2014 coup, said on Tuesday a draft constitution should include a provision that would make the top five military commanders and its police chief members of the upper house Senate.

The proposal has been widely criticised, including by allies of the junta, who say the provision would give the armed forces legislative control.

Junta spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree said the proposal was not designed to prolong or assert military rule but to ensure a smooth democratic transition.

“The concept is to do this for five years in order to ensure an effective transition for the country,” Winthai told Reuters.

“Peace and stability is at the forefront of our mind.”

The junta has argued the measure is necessary to prevent future coups and would be only for a post-election transition period.

The rest of the appointments to the 250-member Senate would be made by a committee of eight to ten “neutral persons”, junta member and deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters.

The military government led by former army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha has said a general election will take place in 2017.

A draft constitution unveiled in January is being reviewed and will be put to a referendum in July. It is the junta’s second attempt at a draft after the previous charter was torn up by the military following the coup.

Members of the military-appointed Constitution Drafting Committee will consider the junta’s Senate proposal on Monday.

Thaworn Senniem, who helped lead protests that undermined the previous, civilian government which led to the 2014 coup, said he was against the Senate proposal.

“I don’t agree with letting military generals become senators,” Thaworn told reporters. “If Senate members are to be unelected, they should come from a variety of professional groups. Military representatives should not be senators.” (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)