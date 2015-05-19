FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ousted Thai PM Thaksin says no plans to mobilise supporters
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 19, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Ousted Thai PM Thaksin says no plans to mobilise supporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fugitive former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, said on Tuesday he had no plans to mobilise his “Red Shirt” supporters but called the first year of the junta government which came to power in a coup “not so impressive”.

Thaksin, who was in the South Korean capital for a rare public appearance as a conference panelist, also told Reuters there was no plan for his son, Oak, to take over the Puea Thai Party. He called on the Thai people not to resort to violence.

“I think democracy will prevail sooner or later, but we have to be patient, and we have to be peaceful,” he said. (Reporting by James Pearson and Sohee Kim; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.