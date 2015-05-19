Ousted Thai PM Thaksin says no plans to mobilise supporters

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fugitive former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, said on Tuesday he had no plans to mobilise his “Red Shirt” supporters but called the first year of the junta government which came to power in a coup “not so impressive”.

Thaksin, who was in the South Korean capital for a rare public appearance as a conference panelist, also told Reuters there was no plan for his son, Oak, to take over the Puea Thai Party. He called on the Thai people not to resort to violence.

“I think democracy will prevail sooner or later, but we have to be patient, and we have to be peaceful,” he said. (Reporting by James Pearson and Sohee Kim; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)