PM Yingluck condemns occupation of Thai Finance Ministry

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the occuption of Thailand’s Finance Ministry by anti-government protesters on Monday could hurt investor confidence and undermine tourism.

Earlier, about 1,000 anti-government demonstrators forced their way into the Finance Ministry, as protest leaders called for the occupation of other government buildings in an escalating bid to topple the government. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Robert Birsel)