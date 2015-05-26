FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai utility B Grimm Power aims to raise $296 mln from IPO in 2016
May 26, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

Thai utility B Grimm Power aims to raise $296 mln from IPO in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Thai power producer B.Grimm Power Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to raise about 10 billion baht ($296.2 million) from listing its shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the second quarter of 2016.

The proceeds from the share sale will be used to finance its expansion at home and overseas and the company needs to invest about 100 billion baht to raise capacity to 5,000 megawatts (MW) over the next five years, President Preeyanart Soontornwata, told reporters.

B.Grimm Power is part of B.Grimm Group, a diversified business group founded by German pharmacist Bernhard Grimm in Bangkok in 1878.

The company operates 10 power plants with a combined capacity of 1,200 MW and is building another eight with an estimated capacity of 1,000 MW.

It is looking for opportunities to invest in power plants in Laos, Vietnam and Vietnam and solar farm business in Japan, Preeyanart said.

G. Grimm Power has also joined forces with property developer Sena Development Pcl to invest in solar farm business in Thailand and it will take one month to study details of the project, the company said in a statement.

Slowing economic growth and high household debt have prompted Sena to be cautious about launching new property projects and diversify into renewable energy, the company said.

$1 = 33.7600 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

