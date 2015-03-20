THAILAND PRESS-Telecoms regulator halts momentum for 4G bids -Bangkok Post

The national telecoms regulator is putting the brakes on a government initiative to bring the 2600-megahertz spectrum into the auction for fourth-generation (4G) service, saying the frequency band is not an internationally recognised standard, the Bangkok Post reported, citing an unnamed member at the regulator.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) insists the first auction of 4G spectrum will take place in November at the earliest due to restrictions under martial law, the paper reported. (bit.ly/1x6SwPf)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Complied by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)