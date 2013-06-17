THAILAND PRESS-Airlines joining trend to list on stock market - The Nation

(link.reuters.com/myp88t)

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Chinese keen on Thai deals - Bangkok Post

(link.reuters.com/hyp88t)

----

White mask rallies spread - The Nation

(link.reuters.com/gyp88t)

----

Pheu Thai shaken by Don Muang by-election loss - Bangkok Post

(link.reuters.com/zup88t)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)