Alibaba.com, the world's largest online business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, is planning a major expansion to increase its footprint in Thailand this year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Thomas Ho, country manager for global business development of Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd. (bit.ly/1GlztFs)

