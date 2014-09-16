FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Japanese partner to invest 2.5 bln baht in Ananda next year - Bangkok Post
September 16, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Japanese partner to invest 2.5 bln baht in Ananda next year - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

After investing 2.5 billion baht ($77.5 million) in three joint-venture condo projects with SET-listed developer Ananda Development Plc, Japan’s largest property developer will inject another 2.5 billion for projects next year.

Tomoo Nakamura, executive director of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Pte, based in Singapore, said the joint venture with Ananda was a long-term investment due to the market potential of Thailand and Bangkok.

(bit.ly/1scOGeK)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 32.2500 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

