THAILAND PRESS-Japanese partner to invest 2.5 bln baht in Ananda next year - Bangkok Post

After investing 2.5 billion baht ($77.5 million) in three joint-venture condo projects with SET-listed developer Ananda Development Plc, Japan’s largest property developer will inject another 2.5 billion for projects next year.

Tomoo Nakamura, executive director of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Pte, based in Singapore, said the joint venture with Ananda was a long-term investment due to the market potential of Thailand and Bangkok.

