THAILAND PRESS-Govt to reap windfall from 4G auction, says study-Bangkok Post

The imminent auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile broadband licences is expected to generate at least 50 billion baht ($1.49 billion) in bids to the government as well as create direct investment opportunities of 320 billion baht in the telecommunications-related industry, the Bangkok Post reported, citing a study by Chiang Mai University's economic faculty. (bit.ly/1HmgDuH)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.4500 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)