THAILAND PRESS-SAIC Motor-CP halts eco-car production - Bangkok Post
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-SAIC Motor-CP halts eco-car production - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAIC Motor-CP Co has put off production of its eco-car due to Thailand’s sluggish automotive industry, Bangkok Post reported, citing the company’s president Wu Huan.

SAIC Motor-CP, a joint venture between Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp and Thailand's agribusiness conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, would reconsider its production plan once the market recovers, the paper quoted the company executive as saying. (bit.ly/1FDGTg5)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

