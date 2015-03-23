THAILAND PRESS-Lenders hope for car loans to pick up in H2-Bangkok Post

Car loans are expected to struggle in the first half of the year as consumer confidence remains shaky, but lenders are holding out hope that state spending will help boost domestic consumption in the second half, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Tisco Bank Senior Executive Vice-President Sakchai Peechapat.

Car-loan demand has been weak from the beginning of the year, Sakchai said, in line with low sales volumes for new vehicles and swelling household debt. (bit.ly/1COmVEC)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)