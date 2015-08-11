THAILAND PRESS-Industry body to cut car sales forecast-Bangkok Post

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is set to cut this year’s projection for domestic car sales to 800,000 vehicles from 850,000 in view of mounting downside risks to the automobile industry, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Surapong Paisitpatanapong, a spokesman for the FTI’s automotive industry club.

Surapong citied negative factors such as slower-than-expected budget disbursement by the government. (bit.ly/1guKnwP)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)