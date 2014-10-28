THAILAND PRESS-TAI expects 2015 car production to rise by half million - Bangkok Post

Thailand’s car production is estimated to rise by 500,000 vehicles next year, propelled by the second phase of the eco-car scheme, says the Thailand Automotive Institute (TAI).

Ten car makers, including five existing eco-car producers, applied for the second phase of the government’s eco-car scheme with total expected investment of 139 billion baht ($4.29 billion).

