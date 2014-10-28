FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-TAI expects 2015 car production to rise by half million - Bangkok Post
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 28, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-TAI expects 2015 car production to rise by half million - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s car production is estimated to rise by 500,000 vehicles next year, propelled by the second phase of the eco-car scheme, says the Thailand Automotive Institute (TAI).

Ten car makers, including five existing eco-car producers, applied for the second phase of the government’s eco-car scheme with total expected investment of 139 billion baht ($4.29 billion).

(bit.ly/1ze1t94)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 32.4100 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
