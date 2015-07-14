THAILAND PRESS-Regulatory relief for car makers in sight-Bangkok Post

The Thai government has pledged to tackle what it deems obstacles to trade and investment as it seeks to spur car shipments in the second half, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Commerce Minister Chatchai Sarikulya.

The plan includes easing of rules and regulations on labour and wages and support for expansion into new markets by the Thai car industry. (bit.ly/1HEynyU)

