THAILAND PRESS-New emissions tax won't hurt car sales much, says minister - The Nation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-New emissions tax won't hurt car sales much, says minister - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thai Industry Minister Chakramon Phasukavanich said on Monday that restructuring of the automobile excise tax to include an emissions levy that will become effective from Jan. 1 next year should not have a significant impact on people’s decisions to buy a new car, the Nation reported, quoting him.

He said consumers should not worry too much since the new tax rate would be applicable only to new models. (bit.ly/1GWaHe6)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

