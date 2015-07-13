FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-U.S. team to test aviation standards - The Nation
July 13, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-U.S. team to test aviation standards - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Officials from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will arrive in Bangkok Monday to review Thailand’s air safety progress and compliance with international standards, The Nation reported, citing Transport Minister ACM Prajin Juntong.

The FAA’s air safety experts under an International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme are scheduled to meet with officials from the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) and major airlines, including Thai Airways International Pcl.

(bit.ly/1M0Ghc3)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

