THAILAND PRESS-BOT says baht stable despite recent weakening - The Nation
September 11, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-BOT says baht stable despite recent weakening - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The recent weakening of the baht is in line with regional currencies because of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Wednesday.

The BOT said it would reserve comment on the potential rise in the United States' benchmark interest rate until there is more clarity from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. (bit.ly/1Btkinc)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
