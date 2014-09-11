THAILAND PRESS-BOT says baht stable despite recent weakening - The Nation

The recent weakening of the baht is in line with regional currencies because of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Wednesday.

The BOT said it would reserve comment on the potential rise in the United States' benchmark interest rate until there is more clarity from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. (bit.ly/1Btkinc)

